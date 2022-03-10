Storytelling Rom-Com Comes to Harrogate Comedy solo show comes to the Cold Bath Brewing Co.

New storytelling rom com for the lonely hearted is coming to the Cold Bath Brewing Co.

A new storytelling romantic comedy, Every Little Hope You Ever Dreamed (But Didn’t Want To Mention), is coming to Harrogate’s Cold Bath Brewing Co for Harrogate Theatre on Monday 14th March. The spoken word show tells the story about a chance encounter between two soulmates, how they fall in love, how they come to be apart and how they may meet again.

Sam Freeman, the show’s Yorkshire-born writer and performer said: The show’s a beautiful mix of storytelling and comedy – it’s warmly influenced by the Richard Curtis rom-coms like ‘Notting Hill’ and ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ but with a more whimsical, Northern feel. Is has part of me written into it, places I’ve been and seen – from travelling home on the transpennine express when the snow has fallen, to moments of being a hopeless (and often failed) romantic – it’s a show written for the lonely hearted and those in love.

Touring in March and April, the 10-venue tour starts at Harrogate Theatre on 14 Mar and finishes at The Dukes, Lancaster on Wed 27 Apr.

Amid deep snow and icy winds a man and woman make a train journey home. As the train becomes stuck attempting to navigate a drift-too-far, they’re brought together and fall slowly in love with each other. Surrounded by driving rain and the smell of earthy damp, a man sits on a bus. He is going to tell the love of his life that she is the one. He’s not seen her for six years but is certain that she is the missing thing from his life. In an excessively central-heated house, an elderly mother listens to the voicemails left by her son. She listens to his doubts, his dreams and his hopes. In a theatre a performer tries to win an audience with his story of love, fate, chance & hope. The story might be about him. Finally, on a sunny hilltop, a young boy sits on a bright red bike. He looks down the slope into the vanishing distance, pulls on his helmet and releases the brake.

Every Little Hope You Ever Dreamed (But Didn’t Want To Mention) tells five stories that start separately and in isolation before gradually coming together as themes, characters, objects, words and callbacks combine in a rom-com for the lonely-hearted.

Yorkshire-born Sam Freeman grew up in Leeds and Scarborough, before training at the University Of Leeds and HKU Drama School in Utrecht, Netherlands. His last play, Floating, about a high-dependency nurse in the NHS toured nationally while his last directorial project was Chris Chibnall’s footballing comedy Gaffer for Liverpool’s Unity Theatre.

Every Little Hope You Ever Dreamed (But Didn’t Want To Mention) opens at Harrogate Theatre on 14 March and then tours to Square Chapel, Halifax (15 March); York Theatre Royal (18 March); Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton (24 Mar); Aberystwyth Arts Centre (25 March); Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield (29-30 March); Chapter Arts Centre, Cardiff (21-23 Apr) ; The Old Courts, Wigan (26 April) and The Dukes, Lancaster (27 April)