Searches are continuing to find missing 75-year-old Hambleton man Colin Leggat

Colin was last seen at his home address in the village of Thornton Le Street on Thursday 03 March 2022.

Colin’s vehicle remains at his home address and officers believe that he has left home on foot. He was last seen wearing a white checked shirt, green country-style trousers and a thin brown jumper.

Extensive resources have been allocated in the search to find Colin over the last few days. Officers have used a police drone to allow them to view aerial footage of vast open areas. Specialist support units which include the National Police Air Service helicopter (NPAS), search dogs, volunteer mountain rescue teams and a police underwater search unit have all been deployed.

The focus of the search is fields and open areas in vicinity of the village of Thornton Le Street.