Urgent appeal to find a missing 14-year-old teenager

North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for members of public to come forward with any information that could assist them with their search to locate Desteny Sturgess Green.

Desteny is 14-years-old and missing from the Womersley area. The last sighting of Desteny was at 06.50am this morning (Saturday 05 March 2022) at the Jet Garage on Selby Road in Askern.

Police are currently carrying out enquiries to locate her but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are now treating her as a high-risk missing person.

Desteny was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers, nike trainers and she was carrying a black bag.

Desteny is described as approximately 5’5 in height, slim build, and she has long straight brown hair.

Police are aware that Desteny has links to West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to help them try and locate Desteny. Anyone who has seen her, or has information that could assist us, is asked to call 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote reference number 12220038265.