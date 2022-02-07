RedCat Pub company continues expansion in pub hotel sector

RedCat Pub Company (“RedCat”), an investment vehicle founded and chaired by Rooney Anand to invest in the UK pub sector, is pleased to announce that it has acquired The Crown Hotel in Boroughbridge, Yorkshire, bringing RedCat’s total hotel room estate to 1,000 rooms.

The hotel will be operated by RedCat’s subsidiary, The Coaching Inn Group, which was acquired last August. The Coaching Inn Group will now operate 24 historic coaching inns in market towns across the UK, in areas including the Cotswolds, Peak District, Leicestershire, Staffordshire, and Cambridgeshire. Since acquiring the Group, RedCat has supported Coaching Inn Group’s rapid expansion through the acquisition of 6 additional sites.

The Crown Hotel consists of 37 bedrooms and is perfectly situated between London and Edinburgh. It also benefits from a leisure centre with an indoor swimming pool, sauna, gym, fitness suite and sun shower.

RedCat was launched in February 2021 and has demonstrated strong momentum, with this latest transaction adding to its estate of approximately 100 pubs and pub hotels.

RedCat’s strategy is to acquire quality inns, managed and tenanted pubs across the UK. It aims to provide the operational expertise and capital investment pubs need to get back on their feet and accelerate their growth, as the sector recovers from the pandemic. The company’s approach is highly flexible, allowing it to acquire single pub assets, all the way through to larger-scale businesses and pub companies.

Julian Troup, Head of UK Hotels Agency at Colliers brokered the highly confidential sale, acting on behalf of the owners.

Kevin Charity, Chief Executive of The Coaching Inn Group, said: We’re pleased to have added The Crown Hotel to our high quality and fast-growing estate. I’m delighted with how The Coaching Inn Group is accelerating its growth with RedCat’s support. We’re actively looking for new opportunities to expand our estate of historic coaching inns even further.