Harrogate missing person, officers are extremely concerned for her welfare

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate 53 year-old Julie Rutherford from Harrogate who has not made contact with anyone since 21 January 2022.

Julie was last seen at her home address on Bower Road in Harrogate on Friday 14 January and has not been in touch with any contacts since 21 January.

Officers are extremely concerned for her welfare.

Julie is around 5ft 3 in height with shoulder length, mousey blonde hair. It is believed Julie may have contacts in the Knaresborough area.

If you have any information which could help to locate Julie please call 101 or 999 for an immediate sighting.

Ref: 12220010424