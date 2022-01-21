Harrogate sighting of missing 16-year-old Benjamin Robert Leach from Selby

Benjamin left a property in Selby at 7pm on Wednesday 19 January 2022.

Officers have been conducting enquiries to locate him and now believe he is in the Harrogate area, following a sighting at Harrogate train station in the early hours of this morning, Friday 21 January 2022.

Benjamin is described as 5ft 5in tall, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Any immediate sightings should be reported to North Yorkshire Police via 999 quoting reference 12220010596. Any information which would assist officers to locate Benjamin should be reported via 101 quoting the same reference number.