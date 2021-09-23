Knaresborough set to join Little Bird Market Locations

Little Bird Artisan Market have expanded their portfolio of Markets and will be setting up in Knaresborough monthly, from October.

They are working in partnership with Knaresborough Town Council and will be bringing 50 stalls to the Town.

Little Bird pride themselves on supporting small businesses and already have a proven track record in delivering outdoor markets throughout the North Yorkshire area.

They currently have monthly markets in Ripon, Easingwold, Tadcaster, Wetherby, Harrogate, and pop-up markets in Boroughbridge and Pateley Bridge. The markets are designed to encourage people to shop local, bring people back into Town Centres and to showcase Yorkshires finest small business.

Customers get the opportunity to buy goods that are not available on the high street and are all lovingly handmade and produced in the local area. Also, to meet the faces behind the businesses who make the goods, which you don’t get with online shopping.

Managing Director Jackie Crozier said: Little Bird are delighted to be working with Knaresborough Town Council and bringing our markets to people in the area. It is always exciting to set up in a new Town and expand our followers. It will be a great chance to buy a unique gift or stock up on the beautiful produce that our traders make, in run up to the Holidays.

Bill Taylor from Knaresborough Chamber of Trade, said: This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to our town to experience a quality artisan market. Already well known as a traditional Yorkshire market town, Knaresborough has had a weekly market for over 800 years. This artisan market will be a great addition to the historic weekly market and monthly Farmers Market, and the Knaresborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce fully supports this initiative.

Councillor Hannah Gostlow said: I am delighted that Knaresborough will have a monthly Artisan Market leading up to Christmas. We hope this will be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

Alongside the amazing stalls, Little Bird Markets also have street food vendors and live musicians performing, so it’s a great day out for all the family, even the dogs. You can come along, grab a coffee or a bite to eat and the browse around the stalls and shops at your leisure.







The market will take place in the Market Square, Knaresborough, from 9am – 3pm on the following dates:

Saturday 2nd October

Saturday 6th November

and Sunday 19th December



