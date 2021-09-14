Appeal to locate missing 17-year-old Casie Ackerley from Ripon

Casie Ackerley is from Riponhas and has not been seen at her home two weeks.

Concerns are growing for her safety.

It is believed Casie could be in the Leeds area and enquiries are being carried out there by West Yorkshire Police as well as in North Yorkshire.

Described as:

white

5ft 6in tall

blue eyes

slim build

long brown hair

Casie, if you see or hear about this appeal, please get in touch with the police immediately and let us know you are safe.

Anyone with information or possible sighting of a girl matching Casie’s description or photograph, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12210201480.





