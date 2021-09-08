Success for Rudding Park in Boutique Hotelier Awards

Rudding Park in Harrogatehas been named a finalist in two categories at the hospitality industry’s prestigious Boutique Hotelier Awards.
- Night Manager, Barry Haller is a finalist in the ‘Unsung Hero’ category
- Clocktower Brasserie is a finalist in the Best Interior Renovation category
The national awards will be announced on at a live ceremony in London on Monday 4 October 2021.
Peter Banks, Rudding Park Managing Director said:
Whilst lockdown hit the hospitality industry hard, one silver lining was the opportunity to create an exciting new offering – Clocktower Brasserie.
Having opened the original restaurant in 2006, the interiors were dated, and a refurb was long overdue. We commissioned Ilkley based interior designer, Claire Horsley, from Horsley & Feather – who has worked with Rudding Park for over 20 years – to transform the look and feel of the space and we are delighted with the final result which is now being enjoyed by our guests.
It’s wonderful to feature as a finalist, and we are also thrilled Barry, our Night Manger has been recognised.
The position of ‘Night Manager’ is notoriously difficult to fill, however in Barry we found a down to earth, kind hearted, reliable, loyal, positive gentle giant with a sense of humour.
Of course, guests may not have been aware, but it was Barry who was here to look after the hotel whist you were partying early into the morning and whilst you were sleeping!
Barry and his wife Maureen have plans to emigrate to Australia to be with family and we would love to show how much we appreciate everything he has done for Rudding Park in a professional capacity over the last 11 years and have our fingers crossed he will be name the worthy winner of the Unsung Hero Award.