Success for Rudding Park in Boutique Hotelier Awards

Rudding Park in Harrogatehas been named a finalist in two categories at the hospitality industry’s prestigious Boutique Hotelier Awards.

Night Manager, Barry Haller is a finalist in the ‘Unsung Hero’ category

Clocktower Brasserie is a finalist in the Best Interior Renovation category

The national awards will be announced on at a live ceremony in London on Monday 4 October 2021.

Peter Banks, Rudding Park Managing Director said: Whilst lockdown hit the hospitality industry hard, one silver lining was the opportunity to create an exciting new offering – Clocktower Brasserie. Having opened the original restaurant in 2006, the interiors were dated, and a refurb was long overdue. We commissioned Ilkley based interior designer, Claire Horsley, from Horsley & Feather – who has worked with Rudding Park for over 20 years – to transform the look and feel of the space and we are delighted with the final result which is now being enjoyed by our guests.