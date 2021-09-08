Rudding Park Greenkeeper wins Student Greenkeeper of the year award

Rudding Park First Assistant Greenkeeper, Matthew Milligan is celebrating after he has been announced ‘Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year 2021’.

Matthew, aged 26 beat off hundreds of applicants to reach the national finals where just six candidates competed for the title at Celtic Manor Resort on Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 September 2021.The British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association, alongside Toro and Reesink Turfcare, announced Matthew as the winner following a nationwide search for the country’s

leading student greenkeepers.

Matthew will receive an eight-week all expenses paid scholarship to America, including a six-week residential turf management study course at the University of Massachusetts, a trip to the Golf Industry Show in Orlando, Florida and a visit to Toro’s facilities.

This award is a real testament to the leadership of Rudding Park Head Greenkeeper Richard Hollingworth and Deputy Head Greenkeeper, Danny Millar, as whilst the awards didn’t take place last year due to Covid, the 2019 winner, Jason Norwood, also came from Rudding Park.