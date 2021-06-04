Appeal to find missing man Alex Scanlon from York

Please share the news

















Police are appealing for any information which would help them to locate missing 38-year-old man Alex Scanlon.

Alex was last seen at around 8.30am on Thursday 3 June when he left home for work in York city centre. He is thought to have attended work and then left at 5pm later the same day.

He is described as white, 6ft in height, with a proportionate build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing khaki trainers with white bottoms, dark grey skinny jeans, a bomber style black top with stripes down the seams.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has an immediate sighting of Alex to dial 999 quoting NYP-04062021-0265. Anyone who has any information which would assist officers to locate him is asked to dial 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room quoting the same reference.