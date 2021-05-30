Missing 17-year-old Lucy Morris from Harrogate

Please share the news

















Lucy has not been seen by her family in Harrogate since 15 May 2021 when it was believed she was heading to Leeds to stay with a friend.

Worryingly, there have been no text messages or social media contact from her since 22 May, which is out of character and further raises concerns about her safety.

Lucy is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, blue eyes, slim build and she has shoulder-length blonde hair. She has a tattoo on her left hand which says “blessed”.

It is not known what clothes she had on when she went missing.

As well as police enquiries in the Harrogate area of North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire Police is also assisting the missing person investigation in the Leeds area.

Lucy, if you see or hear about this appeal, please get in touch with the police immediately and let your family know you are safe.

Anyone with information or possible sighting of a girl matching Lucy’s description, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12210122535





