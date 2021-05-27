Urgent appeal to find man missing from Sutton-in-Craven

Please share the news

















North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to find a man missing from Sutton-in-Craven.

40-year-old Jamie Hanby was last seen at around 7pm in Sutton-in-Craven area, which is between Skipton and Keighley.

Officers are extremely concerned about Jamie’s safety and are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

Jamie is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and dark brown hair which he usually wears tied back.

He is believed to be wearing a black puffer jacket, black jeans and black motorcycle boots.

If you have seen Jamie or have any information about where he could be please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Reference: 12210107649





