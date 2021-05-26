Search for Harrogate man missing from home

Please share the news

















Police are appealing for information about a missing Harrogate man.

Officers are searching for Andrew Macleod, 54, who is missing from home in the Starbeck area.

He is white, 6ft tall and of slim build, with short grey hair and tattoos on top of his arms. When last seen he was wearing pale blue jeans, a blue Puffa jacket and possibly brown suede leather boots.

If you see Andrew, or know where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 264 of today.

Please note, an image of Andrew is not currently being released.






