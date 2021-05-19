Harrogate CNG says “blow for energy industry recovery” as DCC unveils unexpected charges

Please share the news















1 Share

CNG Energy is leading a call for suppliers to challenge shock monthly Data Communications Company (DCC) charges against changing Smart meter targets, which will not only hamper pandemic recovery, but likely impact that of business energy customers across the country.

Founded in 2013, DCC provide smart metering data to network operators in order to support the digitisation of the energy industry and the development of a Smart grid. Put in place to benefit the customer, all Smart meters are enrolled with DCC all communications between suppliers and Smart meters go via the DCC, such as meter readings and tariff information.

However, DCC has brought in new, surprise monthly charges of £0.689 (+VAT) per meter per month for every meter point not already switched to Smart or even Automatic Meters which DCC do not manage, despite the original 2020 meter rollout targets being moved to 2025. This amount swiftly adds up and for many will instantly mean tariffs of up to 50k per month or more.

CNG is calling for a review of this change, owing to what it claims is a total lack of transparency around the matter, as like many other suppliers, the business only learned about the charges when an invoice was sent directly into the finance team despite many meetings and calls with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The I&C Shippers and Suppliers (ICoSS) Group – who provide shippers and suppliers of Industrial and Commercial customers a forum for discussing regulatory and legislative changes in both the gas and electricity retail markets – were also unaware of the changes. This is especially relevant as ICoSS members supply three quarters of gas and half of electricity commercially. They have stated that no notice was given to the seismic change of charges, and calculations may be incorrect.







Paul Stanley, CEO at CNG Energy said: As an energy supplier, we are passionate about doing our part to meet Smart meter targets, but it has to be said we’ve all, as an industry lost a full year of ‘business as usual’, as have our customers. To swiftly, and seemingly silently, bring in such significant (for many) charges, will undoubtedly impact recovery not only for suppliers, but their customers, who could be impacted through higher pricing as suppliers try to recoup the charges. As a supplier who has built its business on trust, transparency and putting the customer first, it is disheartening to see DCC have total disregard for the impact this will have on domestic customers and businesses alike who have already battled through the uncertain waters of Covid19. We should be seeking ways to recover together, with open, transparent communication and strategy about how to manage challenges and emerge from this with customers in mind.