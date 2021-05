Please share the news















Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Tinotanda Muhwati, who is wanted on suspicion of a sexual offence.

Muhwati, 22, is from Harrogate, and has links to the town. Extensive searches are ongoing to locate him.

Anyone who knows where he is is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12210115532.