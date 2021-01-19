Harrogate Town acquire former West Ham prodigy on loan

Please share the news

















Harrogate Town is rumored be adding a former West Ham prospect on loan via Huddersfield Town. In a series of moves, the Terriers signed forward Sorba Thomas from Boreham Wood FC of the National League on Wednesday for an undisclosed fee.

Almost immediately, reports were circulating that Huddersfield Town would be assigning Thomas on loan to League 2 members Harrogate Town. In response, Huddersfield Town officials indicated a decision on their plans for Thomas wasn’t imminent.

Thomas is the third young player added into the Huddersfield Town fold this season, following the additions of Irish under-21 international Danny Grant from Irish club Bohemian and Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons.

Speculating on young players, is somewhat similar to the process of buying Bitcoin . You just hope that your player – or your cryptocurrency – gets an increase in its value. When it does, you will think of negotiating your athlete – or selling your cryptos.

You hope that they’ll develop into something special, is a time-honored tradition in football. Teams are expecting a significant return on their investment.

“We’re very happy to complete the signing of Sorba today, as there has been a lot of interest in him dating back to the summer window,” Huddersfield Town’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby stated on the club’s web page.

“Sorba has a lot of potential and many qualities that will fit the way we play, and this is a really positive acquisition for the club moving forward.”

Thomas scored three goals in 10 matches for Boreham Wood this season. The chance to take the smaller leap from the Northern League to League 2 certainly would help as Thomas makes the adjustment to play in the Football League for the first time in his career.

“The step from the National League to the Championship is a big one and we will take every necessary step to help him be successful,” Bromby said. “We will assess what is best for Sorba once he’s trained with us.

“He only needs to look at Josh Koroma as an example of the path he can take. Josh came from the same level, took time to adjust and improve and then made a massive impact on the Championship this season.”

Harrogate Town Lacking Goals

It’s easy to see why adding Thomas would appeal to Harrogate Town. Currently 18th in the table in League 2, only four of the 24 clubs in the division have scored fewer that the 22 goals netted by Harrogate Town. Just seven of Harrogate Town’s 22 goals have been scored during home matches.

Jack Muldoon leads Harrogate Town with 10 goals. No other player on the club has netted more than three goals this season.

Already seeking to boost their firepower during the current transfer window, Harrogate Town recently added winger Josh McPake from Rangers.

Started With West Ham

Thomas began his schooling for a career in football with West Ham United’s Academy. He then moved on to complete his footballing education in Boreham Wood’s youth system. He joined their club at the age of 16. By the age of 17, Thomas was making appearances with the first team off the substitutes bench during the 2016-17 season.

Thomas made his first start with the club as a teenager at the age of 18. He’s since gone on to make almost 100 appearances for The Wood. The Club has twice competed in the end-of-season play-offs to reach the EFL.

Last season, Thomas played the entire match against Harrogate Town when the two sides met in last season’s National League play-off semi-final. Harrogate Town won 1-0 thanks to a Muldoon goal in the 64th minute. The speedy Thomas gave Harrogate Town right-back Ryan Fallowfield his money’s worth to deal with in that match.

Thomas finished the 2019-20 season with five goals to his credit from 34 appearances.

There was strong interest in acquiring the services of Thomas from several English pro sides over the offseason. Charlton Athletic made an unsuccessful move to grab Thomas for a six-figure fee last October. Since then, Thomas has been connected to a number of Championship and League One clubs.

Even Harrogate had been linked as a potential suitor for Thomas last August after securing their promotion to League 2.

The contract Thomas signed with Huddersfield Town runs through the end of the 2024 season, with the club holding an option of extending it for another year.

A Versatile Finisher

Thomas can play across all positions in the front three.

“I am known in Boreham Wood as the entertainer,” Thomas told MTAG Football. “I am a quick skilful winger who thrives off setting up my teammates and being the difference on the pitch.

“Growing up watching Thierry Henry and Ronaldinho just made me love football. I wanted to be like them, play like them. Back in the day I was always a striker growing up, but once I came to Boreham Wood they started playing me as a winger and now the rest is history.”