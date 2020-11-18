Rudding Park in Harrogate, North Yorkshire was named ‘Hotel Spa of the Year’ at the annual World Spa and Wellness Awards

Please share the news















The award was announced during a virtual ceremony, the awards recognise and reward the excellence of spas around the globe.

One of five finalists, Rudding Park beat off stiff competition from Bvlgari Spa at Bvlgari Hotel, London; Ned’s Club Spa London; Seaham Hall & Serenity Spa, County Durham and The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Paris, France.

Peter Banks, Managing Director at Rudding Park said: Winning such a prestigious global award voted by high profile industry judges is a fantastic endorsement. It’s been a very difficult year and

the pandemic has severely impacted the spa and hospitality industry, so this award is a great boost for the whole team as we prepare to re-open after Lockdown 2. Based on our experience from the original lockdown, we are confident there will be a real appetite for people to experience a change of scene and to have an opportunity to relax and unwind. So, as Christmas approaches we look forward to extending our hospitality to all our guests, welcoming 2021 and waving goodbye to 2020 with some relief!