Police searching for teenager wanted in connection with Ripon burglary

Please share the news











6 Shares

Police are appealing for information to help a locate teenager wanted on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Officers are looking for John Barker, 17, in connection with an incident in Ripon earlier this month.

Barker, from Skelton on Ure, is believed to be in the Boroughbridge or Ripon areas of North Yorkshire. He also has links to Harrogate and Knaresborough.

North Yorkshire Police officers have already visited several addresses linked to Barker, and spoken to a number of his friends and family, as efforts continue to arrest him.

Anyone who sees Barker, or knows where he is, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police by dialling 101. Select option 1 and quote reference number 12200175847.