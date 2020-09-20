Headliners announced for Raworths Literature Festival

Please share the news











After the success of the HIF Weekender – the arts charities first digital Festival in July – the eyes of the book lovers across the world will once again be upon Yorkshire, as Harrogate International Festivals bring a host of best-selling authors, well known faces and fascinating speakers, to join this star-studded line up.

The ninth edition of the literary event, usually held in Harrogate, will be free and broadcast online from Friday 22nd October at: www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com

Friday 22 – Sunday 25 October 2020

Authors and speakers set to appear as part of the Festival are:

Alexandra Shulman – Vogue Magazine

Bernard Cornwell – Historical Fiction royalty

Ken Follett – Award winning author

Elif Shafak – Women’s Rights Activist, novelist and political scientist.

Lee Child – Bestselling thriller author

Jeremy Vine – Broadcaster and commentator

Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason – Mother of Britain’s most musical family

Loyd Grossman – Food critic and author

Simon Mayo – Broadcaster

Hugo Vickers – Royal Biographer

Ariana Neumann – bestseller author of When Time Stopped a worldwide bestseller

Victoria Hislop – Popular novelist

Jessica Phillips MP – British Labour Party politician

Full programme to be announced soon.

Launched in 2012, the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival has become the hot ticket on the national Festival

circuit thanks to its stellar line-up of literary names.

Described as ‘One of the UK’s best Literary Festivals’ by Harpers Bazaar, this Festival, now in its ninth year, celebrates great writing by bringing an excellent range of best-selling authors, influential politicians, comedians and stars of the stage to share their stories, with a programme designed to entertain and inspire.

Previous speakers include: Prime Minister David Cameron, BBC Countryfile broadcaster John Craven; veteran news anchor Mark Austin; author Conn Iggulden, politician Alan Johnson; blogger Gill Simms; explorer Chris Bonnington; politician-turned-strictly-star Anne Widdecombe; presenter-turned-GB triathlete Louise Minchin; and business titan Sir Tim Waterstone.