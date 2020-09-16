Missing person in the Harrogate area

Please share the news











Relatives are asking or help to locate 15-year-old Lydia Salter who has been missing since last night, 15 September 2020

They believe that she is most likely in the Knaresborough, Harrogate or Starbeck area but she may have gone further.

Family say they are extremely worried about her and would ask her to either make contact herself or if anyone else knows of her whereabouts to make contact.

The attached photo is around a year old, and she no longer has braces.

She is around 5’7 and slim build, dark blonde hair and was last seen wearing a grey cropped hoodie, pale cream t shirt, black leggings, black trainers and a pink bag.