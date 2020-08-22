Urgent appeal to locate missing Hambleton man

Please share the news











Officers concerned for welfare of 58 year-old Brian Howard.

North Yorkshire Police is asking for the public’s help to locate 58 year-old Hambleton man, Brian Howard, who was last seen around 7am this morning (Saturday 22 August 2020).

Brian left his home address on Gibson Close in Hambleton near Selby in his black Ford Fiesta car this morning (22 August 2020) and has not been seen since. He is around 6ft 2” in height with tanned skin, grey hair that is short on the sides and longer on top and possibly wearing a t-shirt and sandy coloured shorts. He may also be wearing brown sandals.

Officers are extremely concerned for Brian’s welfare and ask anyone with information that may help locate him to call North Yorkshire Police on 999 for an immediate sighting or 101 with any other information.

Please quote ref: NYP- 22082020-0173