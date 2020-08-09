Missing 16-year-old Casey Ackerley from Harrogate, now thought to be in Leeds

Please share the news











2 Shares

Last Updated on 9 August 2020 at 6:52pm

North Yorkshire Police recently appealed for information to find missing 16-year-old girl Casey Ackerley, who has not been seen since Sunday 2 August 2020.

Casey is white, approx 5ft 6in tall, and of slim build. She has very long light brown hair and was last seen wearing a salmon pink coloured tracksuit and white trainers.

Recent enquiries have lead officers to believe Casey is in the Leeds area and so the investigation has been transferred to West Yorkshire Police.

Please can you update the appeal on your websites and social media to direct any information to West Yorkshire Police via 101 and direct any future media enquiries to the West Yorkshire Police media team.

Please quote their reference 1149 of 4/8