Police have issued an appeal to find a missing 16-year-old girl from Harrogate

Last Updated on 5 August 2020 at 10:28am

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Casey Ackerly who has been missing since 2 August 2020.

Casey is believed to have travelled to the Leeds area of West Yorkshire over the last few days and may have stayed in a number of hotels.

Casey is described as white, approximately 5ft 6in tall, and of slim build. She has very long light brown hair and was last seen wearing a salmon pink coloured tracksuit and white trainers.

If you have seen Casey or know where she is now, please contact the police on 101. You can also email information of previous sightings to john.hobson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, but please call if you have an immediate sighting.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200132258.