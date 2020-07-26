Urgent appeal to find missing 57 year-old Jeanette Fill from Cowling

Please share the news













Last Updated on 26 July 2020 at 11:01am

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to help find a missing woman from Cowling, near Skipton.

Updated at11:00am, she has now been located.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for 57 year-old Jeanette Fill and are appealing to the public for information as to her whereabouts.

Jeanette is described as white, with short brown hair, brown eyes, of large build. She uses a blue mobility scooter and is also believed to have a purple canvas bag with her.

She was last seen at around 5.30am today in the Keighley Road area of Cowling wearing grey tracksuit pyjamas with slippers and blue anorak.

If you think you might have seen Jeanette, or have any information, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you have an immediate sighting of her please call 999.

Ref: 12200127662