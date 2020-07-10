Missing 66-year-old Harrogate woman Monica Webber

Please share the news











8 Shares

Last Updated on 10 July 2020 at 12:00pm

Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of 66-year-old Monica Webber from Harrogate and are appealing to the public for information which would help to locate her.

Monica was last seen in the Dragon Parade area of Harrogate at 6pm Thursday 9 July 2020. She was believed to be walking in the direction of East Parade/Mowbray Square.

She was last seen wearing a maroon, waterproof top with a hood, black trousers and black shoes. Monica walks quite slowly and as it was raining at the time she was last seen, she may have been walking with her hood up.

Monica is described as white, around 5’3” with a slight build and short grey hair and wearing glasses.

Anyone who has any information which would assist officers to locate Monica is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police and quote reference 12200116795.