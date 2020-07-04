Police are asking members of the public to report any sightings of a man who has gone missing from his home in Ripon

Please share the news











1 Share

Last Updated on 4 July 2020 at 8:42pm

Spencer Liddiard, 46, was reported missing on the morning of 4 July and was last seen by family members on 2 July.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare due to the length of time he has been out of contact.

Spencer is believed to be travelling in his white Citroen Berlingo van, registration number BJ11LGK, which may still show its former livery in the name of Jones. He also enjoys fishing and may be parked near rivers or lakes or other fishing spots.

Spencer is described as white, of medium build with blue eyes, a bald head and a grey beard. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a tattoo on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing grey and black trousers.

It’s possible that Spencer may have been in the Bilton and Harrogate areas in the past few days.

Anyone who believes they have seen Spencer or his white Citroen Berlingo van since 2 July is asked to contact the police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of Spencer, please call 999.