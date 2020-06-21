Police renew their appeal to find missing woman Zoe Zaremba

Please share the news













Last Updated on 21 June 2020 at 9:23am

Officers from North Yorkshire Police remain extremely concerned for the welfare of 25-year-old Zoe, from Aiskew, Bedale.

She was last seen at her home on Saturday 13 June – one week ago today.

The appeal to find her is being supported by the Missing People charity.

A poster to help find Zoe is now available to download from their website: www.missingpeople.org.uk/help-us-find/zoe-zaremba-20-002916

Extensive searches to find her so far have involved the police helicopter, police dog and local volunteers – but she has not yet been located.

Earlier this week, Zoe’s mother, Jean Zaremba, appealed directly to her: Zoe, we are so worried about you, your friends, the local community, everyone is worried sick and everyone cares about you. We just want you back home safe. We love you so much. Please come home or let us know where you are.

Zoe, who has autism, is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with brown hair which she usually wears in a ponytail and brown eyes.







She is believed to have been wearing a blue ‘keep calm’ t-shirt, purple jogging bottoms, white and purple Lonsdale trainers, a silver heart shape necklace with an orange crystal.

People in and around Aiskew are asked to double-check CCTV and dash-cam footage for any potential sightings, as well as gardens and outbuildings.

If you think you might have seen Zoe, or have any information about her current whereabouts, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room. If you have an immediate sighting of her, please call 999.