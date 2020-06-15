Search continues for missing 24 year-old woman from Aiskew

Please share the news













Police in North Yorkshire are continuing to search for a woman who is missing from Aiskew, near Bedale.

Zoe Zaremba (pictured) was last seen at her home at around 11pm on Saturday 13 June and she was reported missing on Sunday 14 June.

Police teams are continuing their searches today alongside local Mountain Rescue and Rural Watch volunteers to cover a large search area.

A police helicopter as well as a police dog units have also been deployed to the search effort in a bid to locate the 24 year-old.

Officers have reissued their appeal to the public for information as to her whereabouts.

Zoe is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with brown hair which she usually wears in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a blue ‘keep calm’ t-shirt (pictured), purple jogging bottoms, white and purple Lonsdale trainers, a silver heart shape necklace with an orange crystal.

If you think you might have seen Zoe, or have any information about her current whereabouts, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you have an immediate sighting of her, please call 999.

Ref: 12200100418