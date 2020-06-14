Missing 24 year-old woman from Aiskew, near Bedale

Please share the news













Last Updated on 14 June 2020 at 6:01pm

Officers have issued an urgent appeal to help find a woman missing from Aiskew, near Bedale.

24 year-old Zoe Zaremba (pictured) was last seen at 11pm on Saturday 13 June at her home.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Zoe’s welfare and are appealing to the public for information as to her whereabouts.

Zoe is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with brown hair which she usually wears in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She is believed to be wearing the blue ‘keep calm’ t-shirt (pictured) and possibly white and purple trainers.

If you think you might have seen Zoe, or have any information about her current whereabouts, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you have an immediate sighting of her, please call 999.

Ref: NYP-14062020-0290