Harrogate man wanted in connection with burglary and theft

Last Updated on 5 June 2020 at 4:29pm

Craig Kennedy, aged 32 and also known by the surname “Brattley”, is suspected of breaking into a house on Kent Road on Monday 1 June 2020, and targeting a number of vehicles parked in the same area overnight between Sunday and Monday.

Officers are continuing to carry out various enquiries and searches to find Kennedy.

They believe he is still in the local area and they have released his photograph to the media and public to appeal for possible recent sightings and information.

Kennedy is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, aged in his early 30s, with short black hair and a medium build.

If you can help the wanted person appeal, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12200092039 when providing details.






