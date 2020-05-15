Why working from home in Harrogate beats everywhere else

Please share the news













Last Updated on 15 May 2020 at 4:23pm

In our humble opinion, those of us who are fortunate enough to be able to continue our working lives from home could not have a better location to be able to work from. Bettys Tea Rooms may be closed but Harrogate town itself remains one of the most quaint and beautiful locations in the United Kingdom.

As you may already know, as the industrial revolution gathered momentum in nearby Leeds and Bradford, Harrogate emerged as a refined retreat for Victorians who looked to escape from the smoke-filled air of their industrial neighbours. Harrogate today remains one of the most attractive towns in the UK to visit.

Staying in-doors for prolonged periods of time is tough but we are fortunate enough to be able to step out of our doors and into our wonderful town. Despite the seriousness of the pandemic that has befallen us all, Spring has arrived in Harrogate. Although we are still waiting for our magnificent gardens to open again after our prolonged period of lockdown, Harrogate in bloom remains a sight for the sorest of eyes.

Despite the virus, for all of us who are working from home or are currently on furlough leave, it remains important that we venture out of our dens and into the sun and fresh air of the outside world. The restrictions on only being allowed to exercise once per day have been lifted and it remains vitally important to our mental health that we do exercise and get some sun (a vital vitamin D source).

The Environment Secretary George Eustice stated of the importance of spending time outdoors in greenspace, he said: Spending time outdoors in green spaces and the countryside is important for our physical and mental well-being, especially during this challenging period.

Earlier this week, it was announced that garden centres could re-open. RHS Harlow Carr have now re-opened their plant centre meaning we are able to re-stock our own plants for a spot of spring gardening. Unfortunately, their gardens still remain closed but here’s hoping those restrictions are soon lifted. Opening times for the plant centre are from 10am to 4pm seven days a week.

Since we are fortunate enough that Harrogate is on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, we are only a short drive away from the countryside and the splendour of the Yorkshire Dales.

Working from home and the splendid weather that has hit the area has at least enabled us to be able to venture out into nature more often during our downtime. We no longer have to spend multiple hours commuting per day which frees up time for simply walking through our town.

Iain works from home in Harrogate for PlayFrank online casino and has told us that there is nowhere else in the UK he would rather be during a time of crisis.

Iain said: I grew up in the Leeds area, but for the past five years I have lived in Malta, Vienna and Bologna. However, due to the circumstances regarding the pandemic, I have moved back to the UK and have moved to Harrogate in order to be closer to my family. I used to travel regularly due to my work commitments, however since the pandemic took hold, I have been forced to stay in my rented apartment in Harrogate. Although staying in one place has been tough, I have to say that there is no destination I would rather currently be than Harrogate. The town is beautiful, the people are as pleasant as any I have ever met, and I am a stone throw away from the countryside. I love it here! I cannot wait for the gardens to open as I have still not visited them either!

Furloughed workers have also spoken of how fortunate they feel themselves to be. Despite the monumental shift in their routine’s, they live in a town that has everything they need and more.

If you are furloughed or are working from home in Harrogate, we would love to find out your opinions on being quarantined. Has the experience so far made you appreciate the town more? Have you been exploring Harrogate more when you have been able to leave the house? Please let us know by contacting our news desk: news@harrogate-news.co.uk and we will publish your stories!