/

Missing Leyburn man

1 min read
Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares

41 year old Andrew Neil Clark missing since Friday 6 March.

North Yorkshire Police is calling for the public’s help to locate 41 year-old Andrew Neil Clark who was last seen on Friday 6 March 2020 around 1pm. Andrew left Leyburn in his silver Kia Ceed and the car has this morning (8 March 2020) been located at Saltwick Nab, on the coast to the east of Whitby.

Officers are extremely concerned for Andrew’s welfare and ask anyone who has seen him or has information to get in touch as soon as possible.

Andrew is around 5ft 11” in height, has short blonde hair and wears glasses. He was spotted on CCTV at the Shell garage on Guisborough Road, Whitby on Friday (6 March 2020) afternoon wearing dark coloured trousers and a dark grey jacket.

For immediate sightings please call 999 or other information please call 101.

Ref: 12200039652





Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Philip Allott, Police Fire and Crime Conservative candidate for North Yorkshire
Previous Story

Philip Allott, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner candidate for North Yorkshire

Dr Kathleen Rutherford, MBE, Honorary Freeman of the Borough of Harrogate Town and Founder President of the Soroptimist Club of Harrogate
Next Story

Soroptimists mark International Women's Day

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info