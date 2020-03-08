Missing Leyburn man

Please share the news











41 year old Andrew Neil Clark missing since Friday 6 March.

North Yorkshire Police is calling for the public’s help to locate 41 year-old Andrew Neil Clark who was last seen on Friday 6 March 2020 around 1pm. Andrew left Leyburn in his silver Kia Ceed and the car has this morning (8 March 2020) been located at Saltwick Nab, on the coast to the east of Whitby.

Officers are extremely concerned for Andrew’s welfare and ask anyone who has seen him or has information to get in touch as soon as possible.

Andrew is around 5ft 11” in height, has short blonde hair and wears glasses. He was spotted on CCTV at the Shell garage on Guisborough Road, Whitby on Friday (6 March 2020) afternoon wearing dark coloured trousers and a dark grey jacket.

For immediate sightings please call 999 or other information please call 101.

