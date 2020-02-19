Missing York 15-year-old

Please share the news











North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information relating to missing 15-year-old Jane Jira Ashton from York.

Jane was last seen at a her home address in the Scarcroft Road area at around 2pmon Tuesday 18 February.

She is described as being of Asian British descent, of slim build with shoulder-length, straight black hair. Jane has hazel coloured eyes and a fresh complexion. She also has pierced ears.

We are requesting the public’s help to establish Jane’s whereabouts.

In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone that believes they may have seen her in the Scarcroft Road area on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Simon Barker or email Simon.Barker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200029193







