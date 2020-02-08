/

Missing 14-year-old from Thirsk

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl and are appealing for the public to share any possible sightings of her.

Freya Pull (pictured above) of Thirsk, was reported missing after she failed to attend school yesterday.

She was dropped off at Tesco supermarket in Thirsk at around 8.40am yesterday and last seen at around 9am walking away from the town centre on St James Green towards Long Street.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries including searches of a number of different areas.

They say her disappearance is out of character and they are concerned for her safety.

Freya has long, light-brown hair and is believed to have been wearing a school uniform, black backpack and black hat when she went missing.

However, she may now be wearing a beige hooded top with ‘Syre’ written on it in pink and a black padded jacket.

Officers believe she is more likely to be in a rural area than an urban one, and are urging people to report any possible sightings immediately.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quite reference 12100021779.






