Funeral service expands into Harrogate

Full Circle Funerals has opened on a retail unit on Skipton Road in Harrogate.

Funeral directors Janice Lloyd and Caroline Walker have been appointed to head up the Harrogate service, alongside a team of funeral services assistants. Janice is an experienced funeral director who also had a career in the police force. Caroline has a long-held ambition to become a funeral director and will start in March, after working as a deputy manager at a special school.

In February 2019 Full Circle Funerals opened a second site in Bramley near Leeds. The company has also pioneered a range of industry innovations including being one of the first in the UK to acquire an electric eco-hearse, which is now available in Harrogate, to complement its range of traditional funeral vehicles.

Full Circle Funerals’ founder, Sarah Jones said: We have expanded into Harrogate as a direct result of increasing numbers of people from the area using our Guiseley service and giving us really good feedback. We’ve now helped lots of people from Harrogate, to create or pre-plan meaningful funerals, by offering personalised support and a completely transparent pricing system, as well as all the information and time that’s required. This helps to create a profound funeral that is genuinely helpful for those attending. We’re really looking forward to building on this success in Harrogate and we have been fortunate to attract a high calibre team in Janice and Caroline. All this combines to create a fantastic facility where people can receive as much or as little support as they require, as well as seeing all the options available to create both traditional and modern funerals that will truly reflect the life, personality and spirituality of the individual that has died.