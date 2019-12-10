Missing York man

Please share the news













Police are appealing for information to help locate a man who has been missing since Friday.

Andrew Routledge, 39, hasn’t been seen since leaving his home in York on Friday.

Officers believe Andrew may be in Scarborough and are asking anyone who has seen him to get in touch.

Andrew is described as a white man, medium build with a tanned complexion. He has short dark brown/greying hair, a brown beard and wears glasses.

When he was last seen, Andrew was wearing a t-shirt, black jeans, hooded zip up with white stripes on it and white rim trainers.

He might be carrying a backpack, and he could be travelling around in a black Fiat Punto.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Andrew or who has any information is asked to contact police.

Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control room.