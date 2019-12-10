/

Missing York man

1 min read
Please share the news

Police are appealing for information to help locate a man who has been missing since Friday.

Andrew Routledge, 39, hasn’t been seen since leaving his home in York on Friday.

Officers believe Andrew may be in Scarborough and are asking anyone who has seen him to get in touch.

Andrew is described as a white man, medium build with a tanned complexion. He has short dark brown/greying hair, a brown beard and wears glasses.

When he was last seen, Andrew was wearing a t-shirt, black jeans, hooded zip up with white stripes on it and white rim trainers.

He might be carrying a backpack, and he could be travelling around in a black Fiat Punto.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Andrew or who has any information is asked to contact police.

Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control room.






Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Fundraising for Nidderdale Sunday Buses Gets Underway

Henry Jenkins Community Pub Ltd
Next Story

North Yorkshire community pub fundraising project gets welcome top up

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info