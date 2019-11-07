Appeal to locate missing 15-year-old Selby girl Taniesha Ball

Please share the news











3 Shares

Police are appealing for information to help them locate missing 15-year-old girl Taniesha Ball.

Taniesha was last seen leaving her home in Sherburn-in-Elmet in Selby at around 3pm on Monday 4 November 2019.

Taniesha is described as 4ft 5in tall, with a slim build and long dark brown straight hair. She was last seen wearing a green bomber jacket, pink jumper and black trainers.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Taniesha’s safety, as she left home without any access to clothes or money.

Anyone who has seen Taniesha, or has any information which would assist officers to locate her is asked to contact Police. Please quote reference 12190204376.









Please share the news











3 Shares