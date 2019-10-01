/

Man charged with murder of Missing Harrogate woman

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman from North Yorkshire have charged a man with her murder.

Dale Tarbox, 39, of Station Road, Doncaster, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today (Tuesday) accused of the murder of Susan Howells, of Harrogate, who was last seen in February of this year.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.

The inquiry is being led by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who following further enquiries, are now treating it as a murder investigation.

A 63-year-old woman also arrested in connection with Miss Howells’ disappearance has been released on bail and enquiries are continuing at locations across Bradford and Doncaster.





