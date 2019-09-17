Rudding Park apprentice wins Student Greenkeeper of the Year award at National Finals

Please share the news













Rudding Park Apprentice Greenkeeper, Jason Norward is celebrating after he has been announced ‘Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year 2019’.

Jason, aged 30 from Harrogate beat off hundreds of applicants to reach the national finals where just seven candidates got through to compete for the title at BIGGA House (British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association) on Tuesday 10 September 2019.

The British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association, alongside Toro and Reesink Turfcare, announced Jason as the winner following a nationwide search for the country’s leading student greenkeepers. Jason will receive an eight-week all expenses paid scholarship to America, including a six-week residential turf management study course at the University of Massachusetts, a trip to the Golf Industry Show in Orlando, Florida and a visit to Toro’s facilities.

The panel said they were impressed by Jason’s confidence and dedication to his chosen career, his knowledge of greenkeeping and equipment maintenance. The National Final took the form of four parts; a multiple choice question paper, a presentation about himself, an interview and an essay written on the day.

Richard Hollingworth, Rudding Park Head Greenkeeper commented: We are thrilled for Jason. He is currently undertaking his Greenkeeping NVQ Level 2 and winning this national award is real career defining moment for him – not many people get the chance to hone their skills on some of the best courses in the world. He’s worked so hard and really deserves this opportunity. Jason commented: I can’t quite believe it – I am buzzing! Greenkeeping has become my passion but I couldn’t have achieved this without the support of my wife, Laura and colleagues. Rudding Park took me on as an apprentice and have invested their time to develop me in the science that is Agronomy! I would definitely encourage anyone thinking about apprenticeship to give it a go – who knows where you might end up!