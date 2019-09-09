Body found near Helmsley believed to be missing man, Nicholas Harper

1 min read
Please share the news
  • 28
    Shares

On the afternoon of Saturday 7 September 2019, police received a report from a member of the public that a body had been found in woodland near to Cowhouse Bank car park, Helmsley.

Officers attended and confirmed the body is believed to be that of Nicholas Harper, 50, who has been missing since 7 February 2019.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, Mr Harper’s family have been informed. Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

See Police continue search for missing student teacher, Nicholas Harper, in the Helmsley area






Please share the news
  • 28
    Shares
  • 28
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Army Foundation College (AFC) Harrogate
Previous Story

Smoking ban for new recruits at the Army Foundation College

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info