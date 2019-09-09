Body found near Helmsley believed to be missing man, Nicholas Harper

On the afternoon of Saturday 7 September 2019, police received a report from a member of the public that a body had been found in woodland near to Cowhouse Bank car park, Helmsley.
Officers attended and confirmed the body is believed to be that of Nicholas Harper, 50, who has been missing since 7 February 2019.
Although formal identification has yet to take place, Mr Harper’s family have been informed. Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
