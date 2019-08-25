Appeal to find missing Harrogate woman

Officers have issued an urgent appeal to help find a woman missing from Harrogate.
Missing 51 year-old Susan Howells
51 year-old Susan Howells (pictured)  was last seen at her home address in Harrogate in February 2019.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Susan’s welfare and are appealing the public for information as to her whereabouts.

Susan is described as 5ft 7ins tall of slim build with long dark hair and green eyes.

She has links to West Yorkshire and may have travelled there.

If you think you might have seen Susan, or have any information as to her current whereabouts, please contact North Yorkshire Police.

Please dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room. If you have an immediate sighting of her, please call 999.

Ref: 12190153571






