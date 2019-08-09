Missing 15-year-old Vietnamese tourist

Please share the news











North Yorkshire Police is continuing to search for missing 15-year-old girl Linh Le, a Vietnamese tourist, who is missing from York.

She was last seen with an Asian man on the bar walls above Station Rise, York at 4.40pm on Tuesday 6 August.

She was wearing a white Ariana Grande jacket, light blue denim shorts and carrying a white rucksack at the time.

The man is approximately 20 years-old and was dressed in a dark top and a black baseball style cap.

Following enquiries, eight people have been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remain in custody for questioning.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Linh Le’s safety and are appealing to the public for information as to her whereabouts.

It is believed that she could be anywhere in the country.

If you think you might have seen Linh Le, or have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190144430.

If you have an immediate sighting of her please dial 999.

