linh

Missing 15-year-old Vietnamese tourist

Published on in News/Yorkshire
Please share the news
  • 4
    Shares

North Yorkshire Police is continuing to search for missing 15-year-old girl Linh Le, a Vietnamese tourist, who is missing from York.

She was last seen with an Asian man on the bar walls above Station Rise, York at 4.40pm on Tuesday 6 August.

She was wearing a white Ariana Grande jacket, light blue denim shorts and carrying a white rucksack at the time.

The man is approximately 20 years-old and was dressed in a dark top and a black baseball style cap.

Following enquiries, eight people have been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remain in custody for questioning.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Linh Le’s safety and are appealing to the public for information as to her whereabouts.

It is believed that she could be anywhere in the country.

If you think you might have seen Linh Le, or have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190144430.

If you have an immediate sighting of her please dial 999.






Please share the news
  • 4
    Shares
  • 4
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*