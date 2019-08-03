Appeal to find missing Boroughbridge man Graham Scaife

Please share the news











18 Shares

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Graham Scaife from Boroughbridge who has gone missing.

50-year-old Graham was reported missing on 31 July 2019 and the last confirmed sighting of him was in Newcastle upon Tyne on 1 August.

It is out of character for Graham to be out of contact for so long and officers are now appealing to members of the public to report any sightings of him.

In particular they are appealing to anyone working on or using public transport such as buses, trains and taxis, and hotel and guest house workers in the Newcastle area.

Graham’s family are very worried about him and officers appeal direct to him that if he sees or hears this appeal, to please get in touch with family, friends, or the police and let us know that you are safe. Or if you prefer, you can call the missing people charity confidentially on 116000, who will pass on a message.

Graham is described as white, 6ft tall, with short, dark brown hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured shirt.

Anyone who believes they have seen Graham should call the police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999. Reference number 12190140185









Please share the news











18 Shares