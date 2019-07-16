Missing Howard Jackson, 63, from Marton-cum-Grafton near Boroughbridge

Please share the news











Police are asking members of the public to report any sightings of missing man, Howard Jackson.

63-year-old Howard was last seen at his home in Marton-cum-Grafton near Boroughbridge at around 8am on Saturday 13 July 2019.

He left home wearing a denim t-shirt and pyjama trousers, and drove off in his black Ford Ranger that has I’anson Brothers written on the side.

It is not known whether or not he has a change of clothes in the vehicle.

It is out of character for Howard to be out of contact for so long and officers are now very concerned for his welfare.

Howard is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of medium build. He wears glasses and has grey, receding, short hair and green-blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Howard, his black Ford Ranger, or knows where he is now, are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of Howard, please call 999.

Incident number 12190127155









