Good Schools guide rates Ashville College as a “great school”

Please share the news













Ashville College in Harrogate has been rated as a “great school” in the latest edition of the Good Schools Guide (GSG).

The author of Ashville’s entry spent a day visiting Ashville’s Acorns Nursery, Pre and Prep School, Senior School and Sixth Form, where he conducted interviews with pupils, teachers, parents and governors.

Following the March visit, the Good School’s Guide writer concluded: This is a great school. The common sense of purpose that runs from the Head and Governors down to the youngest child in Acorns is very strong. Results for children are already good and are noticeably improving under the new Head. The family atmosphere, the strong sense of community, values driven curriculum, superb extra-curricular activities and warm, caring, boarding environment make for a well-rounded package. The campus is delightful and the sporting facilities second to none. Well worth a serious look.

The also drew attention to:

Headmaster Richard Marshall being a charismatic and energetic leader

Ashville’s above average “value added” scores which rate the school’s A-level outcomes as better than all local schools, state and independent

The written work on displays shows very good writing which is also commented on by the school’s most recent ISI (Independent Schools Inspection) report

Very good sporting facilities

The school’s atmosphere is buzzy and busy

A clear remit to support pupils with learning difficulties, particularly dyslexia and autism

Art, drama and music having a strong place within both the curriculum and extra-curricular activities

Pupils being involved in community and environmental issues

Parents valuing opportunities that their children mix with a wide range of international pupils

Boarding staff are warm, caring and long serving members of the Ashville community

The school campus being meticulously well maintained

Jamie Search, Ashville College’s Chairman of Governors, said: This is a superb testament to the exceptional work Headmaster Richard Marshall and his team of staff are delivering across the school, day in, day out. The Good Schools Guide is highly regarded, and has been since its first publication 30 years ago. Schools can’t buy their way into it, they are there by merit alone which gives the guide its trusted status. Now we are in it, we certainly won’t be resting on our laurels, but instead working even harder to ensure we retain our place within it. As chairman of Governors, and a former pupil myself, I’m immensely proud of this review. As the author rightly says, this is a great school.







