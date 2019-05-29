New Sales and Marketing Director joins Harrogate’s Majestic Hotel

Please share the news













An experienced sales and marketing director – with hotels in her veins – has joined the senior management team at a Harrogate hotel as it nears the completion of its £15m transformation.

Gillian Venning, who worked at her family’s hotel in the Yorkshire Dales after completing catering college, has extensive experience working in the hospitality sectors, will run the Majestic Hotel’s sales and marketing operations.

The hotel, one of Harrogate’s best-known establishments, is currently undergoing a multi-million-pound transformation to become a DoubleTree by Hilton later this year.

The extensive investment is seeing the refurbishment of 184 bedrooms, reception area, restaurant and bar – as well as a brand-new spa and leisure facility.

Prior to working at the Majestic, Gillian worked at the Coniston Hotel, on the outskirts of Skipton, where she was head of sales and marketing. During her time there the hotel won a number of awards for its marketing promotions.

Other notable posts include that of director of sales at Celtic Manor in the run up to it hosting the Ryder Cup; director of sales at the iconic Tower Thistle Hotel in London; and head of specialist sales for Marriott UK.

She has also recently stepped down from being a director of the Temperance Spirit Company, a Yorkshire-based business she helped launch in 2016.

Gillian said: Growing up in a family of hoteliers, the Majestic in Harrogate was well-known to me from a very early age, and was always a byword for elegance, style and quality. Thanks to the £15m investment by the current owners, The Cairn Group, it will very again become a must-visit destination and the town’s finest establishment. I’m delighted to be joining the team at the Majestic at what is one of the most exciting times in its history, and to help promote its new features, menus and facilities to those looking for an exceptional experience, whatever the occasion.

The Majestic Hotel’s general manager, Matthew Hole, said: When it comes to sales and marketing, few come with better qualifications and experience than Gillian. Over the last few months we have been reshaping our senior team, and the role of sales and marketing director is one of the most important positions in the hotel. I’m very much looking forward to working with Gillian over the coming weeks and months as we prepare for our DoubleTree by Hilton launch date.







