Missing Millie Edmunds found safe and well 

Missing Ripon teenager Millie Edmunds has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police have given their thanks to all who shared the appeal.
Missing Ripon teenager Millie Edmunds has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police have given their thanks to all who shared the appeal.
The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.
We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.
Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.
Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.
We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1
All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.
A body designed to give young people in North Yorkshire a voice,…
A motorcyclist has been banned from the roads after riding through central…
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the theft…
Henshaws are asking for names for a special beer that will feature…
Parliamentary approval has been granted for the road cycling world championships to…