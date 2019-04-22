Missing 14-year-old Ripon girl Millie Edmunds
Police are appealing for information to help them establish the whereabouts of missing 14-year-old girl Millie Edmunds from Ripon.

Millie was last seen leaving a property in Ripon at around 10am on Sunday 21 April 2019.

Following enquiries, officers believe Millie may have travelled to the Selby area and are appealing for anyone who may of seen her, or who has any information which would assist their enquiries to contact them. Millie is described as 5’10’’ tall, of a proportionate build with very long, wavy brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12190072511 when passing on information.




