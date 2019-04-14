England call-up for Ashville Hockey Captain

Ashville hockey captain Hannah Smith has been picked for the England U18 team.

The 17-year-old will be travelling to Holland this Easter, to take her place alongside her teammates for an international match against The Netherlands.

The Upper Sixth former, who trains and plays for Durham University’s first team, has previously played for the England side, when they met Ireland twice in February.

The midfielder, who has also played for the Pennine Pumas, has also got trials for selection for GB Elite Development Programme and England U21 team later this year.

Hannah, who first picked up a hockey stick almost a decade ago, has recently attended a number of intensive training sessions at Bisham Abbey – which is one of Sport England’s National Sports Centres – where she has played with international stars including fellow midfielder Tess Howard.









Sally Warren, Ashville’s Assistant Director of Sport, said: Hannah is a superb hockey player and I’m delighted that her skills have been recognised by the England selectors. Hannah is Ashville captain for a very good reason and is a natural leader on the hockey pitch. Even though she is playing for the England U18 team she has her sights set on a place in the U21 squad. Judging by the way she has played all season for Ashville I think it won’t be a question of if but when. We wish Hannah and her team mates the best of luck in the forthcoming games against The Netherlands, and we will certainly be keeping a keen eye on the scores.